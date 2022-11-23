Kanye West allegedly showed porn, including his own sex tape, and private pictures of Kim Kardashian, to Yeezy staff. According to Rolling Stone, the company experience is described as “disturbingly sexualized” by former employees.

Past employees state Ye would play porn during meetings, show explicit images of Kardashian, and the sex tapes he was involved in featured various women.

A former collaborator stated Ye would show a muscular porn star who was using a strap-on dildo in the video. Ye wanted the opinion of the collaborator. The creative now reflects on the moment, believing that it was an effort of mind control.

“At the time I found it odd but in line with his persona as an edgy artist,” the creative said. “Now, seeing it within a larger pattern, I feel it was a tactic to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries.”

Similar details poured out of an Adidas meeting as Ye reportedly played porn at their meeting as well.

“There was no accountability,” says a person at the adidas meeting. “Difficult moments happened, with executives in the room — VP level or higher — and nothing would be done. You’d still show up to work the next day.”