Christian “King” Combs, a rising musician, actor, businessman, and fashion powerhouse, walked at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda presentation this week as part of Miami Art Week. He entered the runway wearing a stunning, checkered suit.

The “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” rapper and D&G initially collaborated when he was chosen as the face of their Spring/Summer 2018 campaign. His song just peaked at number one on the mainstream Hip Hop/R&B Chart. Quincy, Combs’ brother, and Maluma, a music artist, were present and supporting Combs.

You can see the images below.

