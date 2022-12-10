R. Kelly said he has nothing to do with the new album that hit streaming services yesterday. According to TMZ, the I Admit It album was unauthorized, and said the release was to screw him over.

R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean met, and the singer says he has nothing to do with the release, especially while fighting his conviction. Kelly also says that he isn’t the singer in the recordings. “I hope people recognized my voice and know that,” Kelly added.

The album was released on all streaming platforms, but now Apple Music, Spotify, and TIDAL have removed the album. Sony Music has also denied working on the album.

The legal team is now attempting to track down who is responsible for the album. The Federal Bureau of Prisons also states the singer did not create songs in prison.