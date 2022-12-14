Boosie Slams Ye For His Rosa Parks Comments: ‘He Really Hate Black People With A Passion’

Boosie is in the news almost every week because of his comments. The 40-year-old rapper recently took aim at Kanye for the rapper and fashion designer’s comments on Rosa Parks.

“NOW ROSA PARKS!! HE REALLY HATE BLACK PEOPLE WITH A PASSION,” Boosie tweeted. “#Fuckukanye U SICK AF!!,” he added.

NOW ROSA PARKS‼️HE REALLY HATE BLACK PEOPLE WITH A PASSION #Fuckukanye U SICK AF‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 12, 2022

In another tweet, Boosie continued his Ye slander. “IT’S A SHAME THIS MAN IS REALLY TRYIN’ TO TAKE AWAY ALL BLACK GLORY WHOS NEXT MARTIN LUTHER KING!! BLACKS SHOULD DO THIS MAN LIKE THE JEWS DID HIM!! NOW HES COMING FOR BLACK HISTORY,” he tweeted.

ITS A SHAME THIS MAN IS REALLY TRYIN TO TAKE AWAY ALL BLACK GLORY #itssad #georgefloyd #slaveryachoice #whitelivesmatter #rosaparks WHOS NEXT MARTIN LUTHER KING‼️BLACKS SHOULD DO THIS MAN LIKE THE JEWS DID HIM‼️NOW HES COMING FOR BLACK HISTORY 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 13, 2022

Ye recently made some more inflammatory remarks in audio that was posted online where he called Rosa Parks a “plant.”

“Since 1948, all of these movements… I know [the] woke finna be mad at me, but all of these heroes man, there’s only one. That’s Jesus Christ,” he said. “MLK, JFK, Malcom, Rosa Parks… We know Rosa Parks was a plant. We know all of these things, right? And they use these media outlets to outrage.” Later he labeled the media as “trauma economy.”

Kanye calls Rosa Parks “a plant” controlled by the media against black people to create trauma pic.twitter.com/A2vBKjm3iG — A Time For Change (@atime_forchange) December 12, 2022

