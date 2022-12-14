Boosie is in the news almost every week because of his comments. The 40-year-old rapper recently took aim at Kanye for the rapper and fashion designer’s comments on Rosa Parks.
“NOW ROSA PARKS!! HE REALLY HATE BLACK PEOPLE WITH A PASSION,” Boosie tweeted. “#Fuckukanye U SICK AF!!,” he added.
In another tweet, Boosie continued his Ye slander. “IT’S A SHAME THIS MAN IS REALLY TRYIN’ TO TAKE AWAY ALL BLACK GLORY WHOS NEXT MARTIN LUTHER KING!! BLACKS SHOULD DO THIS MAN LIKE THE JEWS DID HIM!! NOW HES COMING FOR BLACK HISTORY,” he tweeted.
Ye recently made some more inflammatory remarks in audio that was posted online where he called Rosa Parks a “plant.”
“Since 1948, all of these movements… I know [the] woke finna be mad at me, but all of these heroes man, there’s only one. That’s Jesus Christ,” he said. “MLK, JFK, Malcom, Rosa Parks… We know Rosa Parks was a plant. We know all of these things, right? And they use these media outlets to outrage.” Later he labeled the media as “trauma economy.”
His remarks about Rosa Parks come on the heels of