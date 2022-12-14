Drake Receives New Necklace Commemorating the Women in His Dating History

Drake has a new chain that serves a purpose: commemorating every ex in his life.

Jewelry designer Alex Moss teamed with The Boy for a new chain called “Previous Engagements,” highlighting “all the times he thought about it but never did it.”

The necklace is made up of stones that would be in 42 engagement rings and is a total of 351.38 carats in diamonds.

Who would be on that list of engagements? A stacked list of Serena Williams, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, SZA, Keshia Chante, Bria Myles, Bernice Burgos, and more.