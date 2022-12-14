Gucci is set to present the first stand-alone men’s collection in three years and the first lineup since the departure of creative director Alessandro Michele. The show is set to take place just after the holidays at Pitti Uomo in Florence and then in Milan. Men’s fashion week runs from January 13th to January 17th.

The five-day event includes 72 events comprised of 21 runway shows and 31 presentations. Gucci is perhaps the most highly anticipated live show, opening the season at 2 p.m. CET. The show will represent Gucci’s first exclusively men’s collection following three years of coed runways. Though the brand has not yet named a new creative director, the bar remains high.

Italian fashion week is forecasted to reach a turnover of 96.6 billion euros this year, up 16 percent compared to 2021. This is a 4 percent increase against previous estimates of a 12 percent increase year-on-year. Inflation has undoubtedly played a role in fueling revenue growth as prices of end products have increased only 3 percent, entailing that the 16 percent gain in 2022 sales is attributed to growing volumes of fashion goods. However, 2023 predictions may read impractical due to volatility in the market and outside variables.

This deep dive into menswear, primarily set in motion by Gucci’s stand-alone line, is a new endeavor that holds great potential for fashion markets. Evolving, modifying, and experimenting with the fashion consumer is how many fashion traditions are solidified. U.S. exports have skyrocketed 54.1 percent in the first nine months of the year, comparable to China’s lower-than-expected growth, which grew 18.8 percent.