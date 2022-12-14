Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors visited the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. During the game, Green could be seen speaking to a fan. Moments later, Green alerted the official of the conversation, leading to the fan’s ejection.

Draymond Green gets fan thrown out

The incident occurred in the third quarter as Green lined up on the free throw line while Giannis Antentokounmpo was shooting. In the postgame, Green stated the fan said, “some threatening things to my life.”

Green stated he once thought about escalating the confrontation but kept his composure and spoke to a referee. The ref would get security and have the fan escorted out of the game.

“Some people look at NBA players like they’re superhuman,” Green said to ESPN. “That they’re this larger-than-life figure. So you come, and you get someone to say something back, and they get fined. They go home and laugh with their buddies.

“I think it’s just one of those things when you can hold it in and get to the ref and get them out; it’s great.”