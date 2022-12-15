Surviving R. Kelly is set to come back for a new season. The latest edition of the docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter, is set for Lifetime premiere on Jan. 2 and 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The new edition of the docuseries, which sparked an investigation into the disgraced singer, will highlight the aftermath of Kelly’s crimes as he goes through his various court cases.

A press release for the show reads, “While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world.”

The first night of the series will highlight the story of Azriel Clary and how she was told to lie in the now-infamous Gayle King interview. The first night will also detail the gun threat placed on the premiere of the original episodes of the docuseries.

R. Kelly is currently in a 30-year prison sentence and is being held in Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago.

You can see the trailer for the upcoming episodes below.

