Travis Scott appears to be working to put the Astroworld disaster behind him and return to performing live concerts. Earlier this month, Scott was announced as a headliner for Rolling Loud Portugal and this week he was announced as a headliner for Rolling Loud Thailand.

The website announced Scott as the first of three major headliners with more to be announced in coming weeks. The festival has also promised over 60 artists including well-known international artists as well as popular Asian acts.

The long-anticipated inaugural event will be Rolling Loud’s first event in Asia and will take place April 13-15, 2023 and will be held in Pattaya, Thailand, an area about 150 km south of Bangkok, known for its breathtaking beaches as well as festive nightlife.

Advertisement

In addition to expanding their American presence, Rolling Loud recently held their first-ever Canadian festival (with Future, WizKid, and Dave headlining), a European debut in Portugal, the brand’s first camping festival in The Netherlands, and most notably, the Rolling Loud world tour in New York in September, headlined by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future.

Tickets are priced at about $385 USD for VIP and $242 for general admission.

More information can be found at https://www.rollingloud.com/thailand.

The announcement comes just over a year after Scott’s Astroworld disaster in which eight people were killed and dozens more injured due to crowd control issues.

