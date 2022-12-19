Last night, rapper The Game posted a photo of his 12-year-old daughter Cali attending The Combs twins Sweet 16 party. While he did post a disclaimer about her look, that didn’t stop the internet.

He wrote:

Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop 😩😩

Please FOLLOW her new page @calilynndreamtaylor the old one is hacked.

[DISCLAIMER: before the internet get to INTERNET’n, me & her mother both agreed to let her do her make up for the young & beautiful @the_combs_twins sweet 16 birthday party].

The photo made its rounds and the comments were in shambles when social media users expressed their opinions about Cali’s makeup and outfit choice. The Game jumped in the comments on the Shaderoom and lashed out at critics.

I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it. My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict. Tiffney is a school teacher with a masters degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn’t in the picture… but I am in the picture so… Tiffney called me & asked me would it be okay for my daughter to wear the dress in the photo to the twins party… after talking to her thoroughly for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock.. being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week. My daughter has grown tremendously over the last year & is now almost 5’9 in height & beautiful. She’s a straight A student & is shy in most cases & dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots damn near everyday. The twins had a futuristic bday theme & my baby wanted to look great & be in full confidence going to support her friends celebration. I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS. 🙏🏾

Do you think comments about kids are off-limits on social media?