Dave East, BIA, and Jessie and D’Lila Combs Join Foot Locker for 24-Hour Global Holiday Celebration

As part of the retailer’s “Holiday House Party” marketing, Foot Locker staged 24-hour long holiday celebrations worldwide over the weekend at select Foot Locker shops, including Asia, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. The 24-hour party featured live DJ music, talent appearances, gift-wrapping stations, gift card giveaways, and more for customers to enjoy while conducting their holiday shopping.

Foot Locker’s 125th Street shop in Harlem had an exclusive meet and greet with Harlem native and rapper Dave East.

Rapper BIA, who participated in Foot Locker’s Christmas ad and was once a Foot Locker Striper shop assistant, hosted a private meet and greet with fans at Foot Locker’s Hollywood store in Los Angeles to celebrate the holidays.

The renowned Combs twins, Jessie and D’Lila, attended Foot Locker’s LA store celebration ahead of their 16th birthday gala.