As part of the retailer’s “Holiday House Party” marketing, Foot Locker staged 24-hour long holiday celebrations worldwide over the weekend at select Foot Locker shops, including Asia, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. The 24-hour party featured live DJ music, talent appearances, gift-wrapping stations, gift card giveaways, and more for customers to enjoy while conducting their holiday shopping.


Foot Locker’s 125th Street shop in Harlem had an exclusive meet and greet with Harlem native and rapper Dave East.

Foot Locker Party NY8
Foot Locker Party NY9
Foot Locker Party NY
Foot Locker Party NY.png
Dave East png
Foot Locker Party NY1
Foot Locker Party NY2
Foot Locker Party NY3
Foot Locker Party NY4
Foot Locker Party NY5
Foot Locker Party NY6
Foot Locker Party NY7

Rapper BIA, who participated in Foot Locker’s Christmas ad and was once a Foot Locker Striper shop assistant, hosted a private meet and greet with fans at Foot Locker’s Hollywood store in Los Angeles to celebrate the holidays.

Foot Locker LA Party
Foot Locker LA Party2
Foot Locker LA Party3
Foot Locker LA Party4
Foot Locker LA Party5
Foot Locker LA Party6
Foot Locker LA Party7
Foot Locker LA Party8
Foot Locker LA Party9
Foot Locker LA Party10
Foot Locker LA Party1

The renowned Combs twins, Jessie and D’Lila, attended Foot Locker’s LA store celebration ahead of their 16th birthday gala.

Foot Locker Paris Party3
Foot Locker Paris Party4
Foot Locker Paris Party
Foot Locker Paris Party1
Foot Locker Paris Party2
image001 2
