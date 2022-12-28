Iconic sneaker and sportswear retailer Eastbay will shut down this week. Shoppers are directed to take their interest to Champs Sports in a message on the Eastbay homepage.

“We’re saying goodbye to Eastbay at the end of December 2022. We encourage you to shop at champssports.com to find great deals for your athletic shoes, clothing, and more,” a message on the FAQ page reads.

Wisconsin Public Radio notes 210 workers will be laid off as a part of the closure. Eastbay began in 1990 by creating its own line of clothing before evolving into team paraphernalia and sneakers from brands like Nike, Adidas, Converse, and more.

Advertisement