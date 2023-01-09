G Herbo was the latest guest on Caresha Please. During his appearance, he spoke about how he is in a relationship. While stating he isn’t a cheater, he does acknowledge that in his past, he cheated before, specifically in the relationship with the mother of his son Yosohn, Ari Fletcher.


“I was young and I was dumb. I didn’t know no better. I was just doing shit. … I was just cheating. I ain’t gonna say I was just cheating but it’s like me and Ari was in a space—and I done talk to her about this already, I done already said my bid, my peace, and apologized. We was at a space, like I said, mentally like I be going through shit and I gotta like separate myself from shit. Me and her was having our differences but that was no excuse to cheat on her. That’s not why I cheated on her.”

In an interview, Fletcher acknowledged the moment but revealed that now she doesn’t care.

“”I’m not gonna lie, I kind of always wanted him to be upfront and honest. I always felt like it was just me fighting against all of these people, trying to ‘tell my truth,'” Fletcher said. “Now at this point, I don’t really care. Back then, I would’ve loved that. Take this weight up off my shoulders, tell these people that I’m not trippin’.”