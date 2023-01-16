Tory Lanez is enlisting an all-star group of lawyers as he prepares to appeal his guilty verdict from the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. Recently, it was announced that Lanez had hired Jose Baez to help him appeal his case. Baez is well known for representing Casey Anthony in her child murder case which resulted in a not-guilty verdict in 2011.

Tory Lanez rounds out his new legal defense team with powerhouse attorney Jose Baez … this in addition to hiring Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg's former lawyer, David Kenner. https://t.co/uBgQLmJ4s3 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 14, 2023

According to TMZ, Baez will be working alongside other big-time lawyers such as David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma. Kenner served as Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg’s representation in the early ’90s, and got the former hip-hop mogul probation for a robbery, and helped Snoop beat his infamous 1993 murder case.

Baez also represented Aaron Hernandez in the appeal of the murder of Odin Lloyd up until the former Patriot’s tight end’s suicide on April 19, 2017. On April 15, 2017, just a few days before his suicide, Hernandez was acquitted on all charges stemming from a separate double murder.

Lanez was found guilty of all three charges in relation to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident on December 23 of last year. After the verdict was reached, Lanez father took to outside of the courthouse where he vehemently denounced the verdict and blamed Jay-Z and Roc Nation for his sons imprisonment.

Lanez father recently took to Instagram where he said that he and the rest of his family have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion.