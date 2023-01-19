Masego goes international for the video to his new hit single “You Never Visit Me.”

The new video takes Masego over to Brazil, where film director Malison Soares records a tropical environment, capturing the coastline. In the beautiful scene, Masego dines with fans, rides motorcycles, and even gets the party going.

With all the fun times to be had on the tropical escape, Masego is still missing bae, performing with the Brazilian band Afrocidade.

Advertisement

A North American tour was announced by Masego, and it will begin on March 13, 2023, at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. The You Never Visit Me Tour, which will feature performances at Terminal 5 in New York City on April 1 and The Wiltern in Los Angeles on April 27, is named after Masego’s upcoming single, which will be released on Dec. 12.

Tickets are currently available.

Masego began a multi-year headline tour after the release of his debut album, Lady Lady, during which he sold out venues and performed at festivals on all continents except Antarctica. His critically acclaimed EP Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, which received a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album, is now on tour in Europe. The Sydney Opera House hosted a performance during the tour’s sold-out Australian leg. In his career thus far, he has accumulated approximately two billion global streams combined.

You can see the full run of shows below.