Several news reports have confirmed that Arkansas rapper Coca-Kazi was killed in a police stand-off last week(January 18).

Little Rock Police responded to a domestic disturbance at 2am, but it wasn’t until they arrived that they learned that the suspect was armed and made their way inside of the home. The police allege that the suspect fired the first shots inside of the home before exiting the residence. One officer fired a shot at the suspect before officers tried to make contact with the suspect via their Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team. The SWAT team was called to enter the home soon after, where they found the body of the suspect.

Not long after the standoff, reports began to surface that Coca-Kazi was the only suspect. Kazi, whose real name is Joseph Seriale Smith, posted a video to Facebook Live around 2:38 am the day of the shooting, which many believe is linked to the shooting.

Coca-Kazi’s cousin also confirmed his passing in a tweet, saying, “Lost another cousin today. That’s 2 in less than 7 days. This shit brazy. Damn @cocakazi.”

Coca-Kazi’s label, Hunnafied Records, also shared a tribute on IG, which read, “We all gonna miss u and remember u as one of ours #FAMILY @cocakazi rest well champion.”