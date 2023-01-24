Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo was released from a Texas prison last week after serving five of a twenty-year sentence. The rapper was sentenced in 2018 after taking a plea deal for gun and drug charges. On Sunday, Greedo took to Instagram, where he shared an update with his fans since his release, saying that he’s still not entirely out.

“Yes, I am free from prison but I am still not completely out,” he wrote. “For anyone confused I am in a halfway house for up to 6 months with a five-minute phone call a week. Where I am I just want to see my daughter and record music. I wish I could have released alot more music while I was away.”

He went on to say that he’s going to record and drop 12 mixtapes before he drops a major album. “So, I have this chip on my shoulder to just go record n drop at least 12 tapes before my major album and I honestly just don’t want to talk to alot of people yet. I got a lot I want to clear in my head first. So, if I’m not recording with you or laying with you.”

He ended, saying: “I’m not inna rush to talk after damn near 5 years. Just being honest! Salute to the GeeHive and all my supporters, I love you. Thank u for keeping me alive while I was incarcerated. Yours Truly, Cheeto.”

Greedo was arrested in Texas in 2018 after being caught by authorities found four pounds of meth and two stolen pistols in his car. He was arrested and possibly faced 300 years for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. However, Greedo was only sentenced to 20 years and was released after 5.