Rolling Loud is bringing Hip-Hop to the world in 2023 with eight events across North America, Europe, and Asia, and the brand has unveiled its first international roster.

Rolling Loud Portugal’s second edition will include headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Meek Mill on the beaches of Portimo from July 5-7. Plus, Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, Central Cee, Lil Durk, Latto, YG, Aitch, Eem Triplin, and many more perform!

The lineup for RL Portugal includes some of the biggest stars in hip hop from both sides of the Atlantic, as well as local Portuguese acts. RL Portugal, which is quickly becoming a favorite destination festival in Europe, encourages fans to come chill, vibe out, and experience their favorite Hip-Hop performers on the sandy beaches of Portimo.

On Thursday, 1/26, tickets will go on sale at 1 pm GMT / 8 am EST.

RLPor 2023 Lineup

You can see the after-movie from the first edition of Portgual below.