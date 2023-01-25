Big Boogie is back with another release. Dropping the single and video for “Twelve Four.”

The new track is off Big Boogie’s upcoming Definition of Big Dude. mixtape, which features 14 songs and will be released on January 31. The CMG signee just revealed the whole track listing for the much awaited mixtape, which also features Fat Trel.

A little more than a year has passed since Boogie’s “Underrated” project, which debuted at No. 9 on Spotify’s Top Albums Chart, was released. His song “Pop Out,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Urban Mainstream radio charts, gained tremendous momentum along the way.

Boogie reached a new professional height over the past 12 months, particularly after his video for “Pussy Power (Remix)” with Moneybagg Yo climbed at No. 24 on YouTube Music’s Trending chart. With notable tracks like “KeKe” and “Buss Down,” he also shone alongside his labelmates on the CMG compilation album “Gangsta Art.”

You can tap into the new release below and check back in with The Source for the full release of Definition of Big Dude.