According to confirmed reports, ATL super producer Zaytoven has sold his music catalog featuring Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Migos and more to Ultra International Music Publishing. Additionally, the deal is said to call for new music from the Grammy Award winning producer.

While speaking about the deal, UIMP CEO Patrick Moxey said, “Zaytoven is an extraordinary talent. He is the Father of trap music and has been the driving force of much of how we define that genre.” He continued saying, “Gucci Mane, Migos, Future – he’s been right there with these artists from the beginning in 2004 right up to the present day. I’m proud to announce that after working with him since 2007 we continue to be focused on future success.”

The deal reportedly includes music recorded from 2005 until 2022, with some of the aforementioned artists’ biggest hits, including Migos’ “Versace” and 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott’s “3500”.

Advertisement