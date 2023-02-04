YG headlined a sold-out event at the Kia Forum on Thursday night as part of “The Red Cup Tour,” with Oh Geesy, KalanFrFr, Day Sulan, and D3SZN as opening performers.

LA’s “hometown hero” surprised a sold-out 18,000-person crowd by reuniting with DJ Mustard and notable guests such as 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Tyga, Roddy Rich, Ty Dolla $ign, and Blxst. YG played his best singles for the city of Inglewood, including “Toot it and Boot it,” “Left Right,” “I Just Wanna Party,” “You Broke,” “BPT,” and others, across the block from where he recorded his early music in his mother’s garage.

“The Red Cup Tour” follows the release of YG’s most recent album, “I Got Issues,” on Sept. 30, 2022, through Def Jam. It debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list, while its lead single, “Toxic,” debuted at No. 1 on US radio charts. The 17-city tour began on Jan. 20 and will stop in places such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit, and others before concluding on Feb. 23 in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

You can see the setlist and a collection of photos below.

Set List:

“03 In The Dark (Explicit)”

“BPT”

“Twist My Fingaz (Dirty)”

“I Just Wanna Party TV”

“Fuck It Up” (Prod DJ Official)

“Why You Always Hatin?” (feat. Drake & Kamaiyah)

“Scared Money”

“INTRO”

“Out On Bail”

“Suu Whoop (Dirty)”

“Handgun” feat ASAP Rocky

“Scared money”

“Talk”

“Racks In The Middle (Dirty)”

“FDT”

“My Nigga TV”

“Toot it N Boot It” with Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign “Paranoid”

“Slide” – H.E.R. ft. YG

“Sober”

“Thotiana”

“Don’t Tell ‘Em”

“Go Loko” – Tyga

“Toxic”

“The Box” – Roddy Rich

“Up” Hook

“Bitches Aint Shit” Hook

“I’m Good”

“You Broke”

“Left, Right”

“Who Do You Love”

“Big Bank” – 2 Chainz & Big Sean