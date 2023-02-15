At this point, what can 50 Cent not do?

Real name Curis Jackson has officially signed a non-exclusive multi-project broadcast deal with Fox, which serves as the new television partner for his G-Unit Film & Television company.

The partnership includes developing scripted dramas, live-action comedies, and animated series that would air on the network. Any content under this deal will be owned by Fox Entertainment, and produced entirely in-house between Fox and 50’s production company.

Advertisement

In a statement, 50 Cent states, “I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted, and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions.

This new deal arrives just months after Jackson split from his previous deal with Starz, which he had even described the situation as “dumb shit” prior to the exit. However, 50 remains the executive producer for his television shows Power, and more recently, BMF and British boxing drama Fightland.

And with this new deal being non-exclusive, 50 is able to shop his production services to other places.

Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment had some nice words for 50. “Whether it’s music, film or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe. He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

50 Cent isn’t the only multihyphenate with deals at the network, joining an all-star roster including Rodney Rothman and Adam Rosenberg, Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz, and writer/producer/director McG.

Beyond film, 50 is also diving into the podcast space. With his new G-Unit audio banner, he debuted “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord,” in partnership with iHeart Media and Lionsgate Sound.