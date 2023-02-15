It was a good Valentine’s Day for 50 Cent. One of Hip-Hop’s biggest moguls and Fox have agreed to a non-exclusive broadcast direct deal to develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies, and animated series. According to Variety, the deal for through his production company, G-Unit Film & Television.

“Whether it’s music, film or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming. “He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” said 50.

50 Cent concluded his deal with Starz this past year. His hit series BMF, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force remain with the network.