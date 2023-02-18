Travis Scott and Cactus Jack Foundation Host Celebrity Softball Game to Support HBCU Scholarship Program

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation held their second annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park to raise awareness and funds for the Cactus Jack Foundation and the Waymon Webster HBCU Scholarship Fund.

Celebrity players included Travis Scott himself, Jose Canseco and his daughter Josie, Ken Griffey Jr., Reggie Jackson, Andre Dawson, Terrell Owens, Adrian Peterson, Andre Johnson, Gary Sheffield, Shane Victorino, Nick Swisher, Scarface, Carl Lewis, Bun B, Slim Thug, Metro Boomin, Chase B, Mo Amer, Sheck Wes, Dj Reader, Robert Horry, Vince Young, Tracy McGrady, Lil Flip, Trae Tha Truth, Paul Wall, Evan Mock, Dominic Fike and more.

The Softball Classic began with a celebration of Waymond Webster HBCU scholarship recipients from 2020 to 2022, some of whom attended the game. The Vanguard award was presented to the Webster family by Daniel Moss, Executive Director of the HBCU Foundation, in recognition of Travis and his family’s dedication to providing scholarship opportunities for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Travis, his sister Jordan, his brother Joshua, his mother Wanda, his father Jacques, and his grandmother Miss Sealie, a professor at Prarie View A&M University, were all present.

The game featured a home run derby, which Terrence Owens won, and a competitive softball game between the Black and Cream teams, which the Cream team won. Exclusive Cactus Jack apparel, giveaways, prizes, raffles, and a silent auction table with one-of-a-kind music and sports memorabilia, including products from chosen performing artists, were all part of the event.

The Cactus Jack HBCU Classic goal was the highlight of Division I collegiate baseball’s opening weekend in 2023. Texas Southern University (Houston, Texas), Prairie View A&M (Prairie View, Texas), Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge, La.), Grambling State University (Grambling, La.), Jackson State University (Jackson, Miss.), and Mississippi Valley State University are among the six schools taking part in the inaugural event (Itta Bena, Miss.).

You can see images from the game below.