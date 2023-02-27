A video showcasing an attack on a Florida high school employee has led to the arrest of a 17 year-old student. The attack was initiated after the employee took the students’ Nintendo Switch device away, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Matanzas High School student has been charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Following the Palm Coast incident on February 21st, the student was taken into custody and brought to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He was later turned over to the state Department of Juvenile Justice, for “becoming violent” while speaking to them after the incident.

The arrest report describes the teens motives for attack stating that he would “beat her up” every time she took away his game. Joan Naydich has been identified as the employee that underwent the attack, confirmed by her husband Alexander Naydich.

Details of the attack can be deciphered from a surveillance video of the student. The sheriff’s office has released a description of the student saying he stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 270 pounds. He runs toward Naydich and knocks her to the ground. The employee is seen lying motionless as the student punches and kicks her repeatedly before bystanders pull him off of her. Naydich was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release, “The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled-for. We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the [school resource deputies] could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”

Flagler County Schools on Saturday reported that out of respect for their employee’s privacy, they are withholding commentary on her medical condition at this time.