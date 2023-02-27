SZA’s SOS continues to be a force. Billboard notes the album continues to sit at the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This week makes the 10th nonconsecutive week on top of the charts for SZA.

Since 2010, there have only been two albums to have a run of 10 weeks or more, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, which made a run of 13 weeks last year. Adele’s 25 had 10 nonconsecutive weeks between 2015 and 16.

SOS earned 87,000 equivalent album units in the week ending February 23, with SEA units accounting for 86,000 (down 7%, equaling 118.39 million on-demand official streaming of the set’s tracks), album sales accounting for 500 (down 21%), and TEA units accounting for 500 (down 8%).