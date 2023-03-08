In Chris Rock’s new Netflix special, Selective Outrage, the comedian brazenly compared the late King of Pop to convicted R&B singer R Kelly. He joked that they committed the “same crime”, but only one was subject to outrage.

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson called Rock a bully for his extremely false joke.

Taj took to Twitter to call Chris Rock a “bully” and thanked Will Smith for slapping him at the 2022 Oscars.

“Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career.Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars”, Jackson wrote.

Taj who was an original group member in the group 3T, proceeded to make a list of three things he had to say to Chris Rock: “After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his ‘Retaliation-I’m still relevant’ special, I have 3 things to say.”

“What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying disguise as jokes?” “Just because you were bullied early on in life doesn’t give you the excuse to bully others now” “Thank you Will Smith”

