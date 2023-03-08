In Chris Rock’s new Netflix special, Selective Outrage, the comedian brazenly compared the late King of Pop to convicted R&B singer R Kelly. He joked that they committed the “same crime”, but only one was subject to outrage.
Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson called Rock a bully for his extremely false joke.
Taj took to Twitter to call Chris Rock a “bully” and thanked Will Smith for slapping him at the 2022 Oscars.
“Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career.Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars”, Jackson wrote.
Taj who was an original group member in the group 3T, proceeded to make a list of three things he had to say to Chris Rock: “After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his ‘Retaliation-I’m still relevant’ special, I have 3 things to say.”
- “What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying disguise as jokes?”
- “Just because you were bullied early on in life doesn’t give you the excuse to bully others now”
- “Thank you Will Smith”
Whew. Do you think Chris Rock was out of line?