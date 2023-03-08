Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn helped pull a man from a burning car to safety. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Osborn was heading home in a Uber when he and the driver noticed the crash.

“My Uber driver, he went right up to the car. He opened the door. You know, he’s trying to see if the guy’s alive. I’m like, ‘Man, this guy is brave,'” Osborn said. “You know, we seen that the guy was alive. We’re yelling, you know, ‘He’s alive.’ But you know, he couldn’t move. And again, the car’s in flames the whole time.”

He added, “We’re talking to the guy and we’re trying to get him out of the car.”And he was able to muster enough strength to move his upper body to the passenger seat. … They’re trying to drag him out of the car. I was right there.”

Advertisement

Osborn revealed the group of people looking to help out the man were fearful the car would explode. Osborn would carry the 25-year-old away from the wreckage.

“We get him out of the car, and that’s when I picked him up. He’s bleeding, he’s bleeding all on my shirt and everything. I pick him up, and I carry him about 10, 15 yards.

Osborn revealed the police told them they saved the man’s life and he couldn’t have got out of the car without their help. The man’s injuries are said just to be an ankle and mouth injury, but he was alive and recovering.

You can hear it from Osborn and see images of the wreckage below.

Here are pictures of the car that Vikings’ WR @KJ_Osborn helped pull a man from Sunday night in Austin, Texas: pic.twitter.com/4jhk2bcTaf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2023

via