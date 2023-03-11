Hov spit, “Who’s the best MC, Biggie, Jay-Z or Nas.” But what about Drake? Lately, there has been a lot of talk about the greatest rapper in Hip-Hop history. If you ask Jim Jones, the answer is Drake.

Speaking with Complex, Capo details why he thinks Drake is the GOAT and also throws some love toward Jay as Michael Jordan.

“I would say he’s the greatest of all time,” Jones said. “I would just give that to him. And I mean, there’s a lot of people from the beginning and people that invented hip-hop, I know. But the greatest of all time, it’s a big statement, and the relevancy that he keeps showing year after year, hit after hit, record after record.”

He added, “It ain’t no place you go where they’re not going to play some Drake records to get the party started. He moves around here like the real Bruce Wayne. He’s my spirit animal, man. I just got to give credit where credit is due, and not taking away from nobody else.”

As far as Hov, Jones compared him to Air Jordan: “What [Jay-Z] has done to this game is astronomical. He’s like Michael Jordan for what he has put on and what he has done since he came in the game and where he’s at right now. But Jay exited music a long time ago. And that space, that void, I don’t know if it’s a void, but Drake has not exited and he’s still going strong to this day and it doesn’t seem like he’s stopping no time soon. So, I would say the difference between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.”

But Jones’s personal favorite rapper is Tupac, “He was my all-time favorite coming up.”

You can tap into the full interview here, where Jim Jones talks about his new album with Hitmaka, 20 years of Diplomatic Immunity, and more.