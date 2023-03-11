Zaytoven is back, dropping off his highly anticipated album Street Credentials. Joining Zaytoven on the album is G-Herbo, Key Glock, OJ Da Juiceman, Doe Boy, Bobby Fishscale, Shy Glizzy, and more.

“I wanted to make an album that reflects the streets and the people who live there,” Zaytoven explained. “I’ve worked with some of the biggest names in the game, but this album is about going back to my roots and bringing that real, authentic sound to the forefront.”

Arriving alongside the album is the new video for “Old Me” featuring Yella Beezy. You can see the Dmgfilmez-directed video below.

