James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, introduced their multi-platform connected DC universe with Chapter One, Gods and Monsters. They also revealed that Gunn, who wrote the screenplay, will direct the eagerly anticipated Superman Legacy, with Safran serving as producer. On July 11, 2025, the new Superman film is anticipated in theaters everywhere.

The synopsis reads:

Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Gunn will direct from a screenplay he wrote based on DC Comics characters. Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster are credited with inventing Superman.

The Batman Part II, written and directed by Matt Reeves, will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025, following the ground-breaking Superman Legacy.

This Friday, March 17, Warner Bros. Pictures will release Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the most current movie from Safran.