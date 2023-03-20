Ja Rule recently commented on Ja Morant’s recent behavior, agreeing with people who believe that the negative elements of hip-hop music are to blame.

TMZ caught up to Ja Rule where he was asked what he thought about Patrick Beverly agreeing with Charleston White that hip hop music is to blame for Ja Morant’s behavior.

“You know, Hip Hop is very influential,” Ja Rule said. “I’ve done things in my youth because of Hip Hop. Ya know, Redman made ‘How To Roll A Blunt,’ we started smoking blunts. Snoop made ‘Gin & Juice,’ we started drinking gin and juice. So Hip Hop is influential; I’m not gonna say it’s not. How far people take it is what it is.”

Patrick Beverly said on his podcast The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone that he agrees with Charleston White’s comments about Ja Morant being negatively influenced by hip hop culture.

“It’s the music we listen to is real big what the rappers are [saying],” said Beverly. “It’s crazy to say this but Charleston White was absolutely correct. The music we listen to and how that is the new brand. The music say I keep pipe, I do this and I do that. That turns into, ‘I need a pipe.’ A pipe meaning gun.”

The Bulls point guard added: “I think it’s the music, man. I ain’t bashing the music cus I’m listening to that shit too. I’m not up at 9 a.m. listening to it though, I’m gameday listening to it.

“It’s not part of my life. It’s a part of a lot of people I know though, so I can relate. My homie used to do that, my homie got locked up for doing that, or my homie in jail for doing that or my homie died from doing that.”