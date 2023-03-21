The Roc-a-Fella Records breakup is one that is still felt through Hip-Hop. Jay and Dame don’t seem to speak, a reunion seems to be nowhere close, and for a large part, Hip-Hop fans as a whole just have to deal with it. Speaking with on DJ Self’s Apt. 5H show, Jim Jones brought it down to the micro level of New York City and started the region never recovered after the label split.

“The confusion at the Roc-A-Fella breakup did a lot of damage for New York music,” Jones said. “Roc-A-Fella had so many different types of music. They had The Diplomats, they had State Property, they had Brooklyn shit. They really had a strong hold on East Coast music”

Jones appeared on the show with Hitmaka as the two promoted their Back In My Prime album. The album is fully produced by Hitmaka, and Jones wants his fans to know “we got hits.” The cover for the album is shot outside Prime 112 restaurant in Miami.

The album features Jeremih, Benny The Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign, Pleasure P and more. You can hear it below. In other Jim Jones news, he had a rather interesting opinion about Drake.

