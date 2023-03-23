New Footage Shows 6ix9ine Working Out Before Jumped at Florida Gym

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been trending since Tuesday night when news broke that he was jumped in the sauna of a LA Fitness.

In clips coming out before the fight, 6ix9ine was spotted working out by other gym goers.

“It’s 6ix9ine, what he is doing here,” a woman says in the video before everything turned sour for the rainbow-haired rapper.

Late Tuesday night (Mar. 21), a video of Tekashi 6ix9ine being jumped by a group of men hit the Internet. According to TMZ, 6ix9ine was assaulted inside a South Florida gym and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, confirmed the attack, stating the rapper was attacked inside a sauna at an LA Fitness when several men began the assault. 6ix9ine attempted to fight off the men but was outnumbered as he was beaten until he bled.

6ix9ine was transferred to a hospital by ambulance after the gym employees heard the sauna fight and called police and EMS.

6ix9ine’s team now plans to speak with federal authorities in an effort to get the protection he needs. 6ix9ine did not have security at the time of the jumping.

In a video, 6ix9ine is seen being jumped by several men who state they don’t accept rats in their city. Another man filming claims to be a fan as Tekashi attempts to flee. The rapper was visibly shaken by the event as he tried to get away. Video from the incident can be seen below.

Video of 6ix9ine getting jumped at LA Fitness pic.twitter.com/b1uZyKanGN — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 22, 2023