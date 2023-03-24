Four years ago Beyoncé partnered with Adidas for the relaunch of her athletic/leisure line Ivy Park for an icon celebrity drop that had the girls (and guys) in a frenzy.

Now, the partnership has come to a bitter end.

The Hollywood Reporter reports:

Beyoncé and Adidas are breaking up.

Advertisement

A source close to the situation tells The Hollywood Reporter that the Grammy-winning entrepreneur and the German lifestyle brand have mutually agreed to part ways.

In 2018, Beyoncé entered a creative partnership with Adidas, where she relaunched her Ivy Park activewear line and also developed new footwear and apparel for the brand.

But there has apparently been major creative differences between Ivy Park and Adidas, and Beyoncé is excitedly looking to reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom.’

Will the Queen Bey do it again?