Back in December, former talk show veteran Wendy Williams showed up on Instagram to sell her podcast merchandise and shared she’s ‘just happy to be here’. For months, Wendy has been teasing fans about her upcoming podcast leaving fans to wonder if she was indeed ready to return to the public eye.

Now insiders are claiming that Wendy’s podcast is no longer in discussion.

OK! reports:

Wendy Williams reportedly spilled to friends that “The Wendy Experience Podcast” has been canceled following months of hyping up the long-awaited project.

The ailing former television host first announced the podcast last July and even dropped merchandise online for the then-upcoming show.

She followed up the announcement in November 2022 by insisting the podcast would debut within the “next few weeks.” However, as of now, her website’s link to the section that previously detailed the podcast no longer works.

“It’s strange, because she is saying there is no podcast, but is also telling people she’s going to return to TV,” a source dished on Williams’ increasingly bizarre behavior concerning her stalled career. “It’s hard to figure out what is based in reality.”

Do you think Wendy can regain her crown as ‘Queen of all media’?

Watch throwback Wendy below!