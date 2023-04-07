Ahead of her debut Coachella performance, Jamaican artist Shenseea has dropped a surprise “Locked Up” freestyle. The freestyle video is the first from the We Good production company.

The freestyle and forthcoming Coachella appearance from Shenseea is on the heels of her Rolling Loud LA set and headlining a show at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY. Last year, Shenseea released her highly anticipated debut album, Alpha, which debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Reggae Album chart and featured Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Offset, and more.

You can see the full freestyle below.

