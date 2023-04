Swizz Beatz Announces New Project for April Release Featuring Lil Wayne, Nas & More

Swizz Beatz is hopping into the drops of the 50th year of Hip-Hop. Hitting Instragram, the superproducer, has announced a new EP to drop this month.

The new project has an A-List group of rappers to be featured, including Nas, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Benny the Butcher and more.

“4.21 Let’s just get to it,” Swizz Beatz wrote with a picture of the album cover.

You can peep the project tease below.