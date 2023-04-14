Famous Kid Brick, the rising independent hip-hop artist, has been steadily gaining recognition for his unique sound and style. His latest single, “Having My Way,” produced by Trinidadian producer DLL and featuring CEOGamble, has just been released in partnership with Canadian record company WMT Music.

The single’s catchy hook and infectious beat are expected to do well on the charts, and Famous Kid Brick’s fans have been eagerly anticipating its release. With “Having My Way,” Famous Kid Brick showcases his ability to blend different styles and sounds to create a fresh and exciting sound that is all his own.

The visualizer for “Having My Way” perfectly captures the energy and vibe of the song, making it a must-watch for any hip-hop fan. The partnership with WMT Music has given Famous Kid Brick’s music the marketing power it needs to reach a wider audience, and the single has already started making waves in the industry.

In just a few hours after its release, “Having My Way” has already peaked at number 66 on the iTunes hip-hop charts, a testament to the quality of Famous Kid Brick’s music and the support of his loyal fanbase.

Fans of Famous Kid Brick can expect more exciting releases in the future, as the talented artist continues to cement his place as one of the most exciting names in the industry. CeoGamble and DLL also have some tricks up their sleeves.



Stream “Having My Way” on Spotify: