42 Dugg From Behind Bars: Ain’t No Reward For Keeping It Real

42 Dugg From Behind Bars: Ain’t No Reward For Keeping It Real

As reported last month, Detroit slangspitter 42 Dugg was facing an additional. five years for a prison evasion charge and now delivers an important message via social media to all involved in the street life.

The 28-year-old rapper/trapper took to his IG page, saying,, “Ain’t no reward for keeping it real, so don’t do it expecting something in return, do it [because] you wouldn’t have it no other way!!!”

Dugg added, “You might not get mentioned in a song, you might not get bonded out, a muhf**ka might even say free you!!!!” But real gone forever recognize real.”

Advertisement

Dugg’s sentencing date is slated for May 10.