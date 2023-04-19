Singer Fantasia Barrino infamously dropped out of high school in the 9th grade before winning American Idol. Now after getting her G.E.D., one of the most legendary voices of our generation has enrolled at Central State University.

Fantasia obtained her GED in 2010 and walked across the stage with a North Carolina high school class. Last year she joined Divine 9 as an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho.

The chocolate beauty announced on live stream that she has enrolled in college and now it’s official. She wrote on her Instagram:

PSA: I AM OFFICIALLY ENROLLED AS A STUDENT @centralstate87!!! I want to thank everyone who was apart of making this happen for me and working with my busy schedule. Special thanks to my Sorors 💙🐩💛 @nataliemichelleturner @dbrown189 for connecting me with the amazing staff at Central State. Who knows… I may just show up to Homecoming in October!!!

Salute to you Fantasia, congratulations!