Last year, West Coast rap icon Snoop Dogg announced that he was the new owner of the legendary, yet infamous Death Row Records, however, the label’s former owner Suge Knight says that :”Tha Row” has fraudulently fallen into the hands of the Doggfather.

In February, Snoop acquired the imprint through MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music), but in an exclusive interview with TMZ, Knight claims that the deal was totally illegal.

In an interview given from a California State Penitentiary where he is serving 28 years for manslaughter, Suge says the original owner and proprietor of Death Row Records Michael “Harry-O” Harris committed bankruptcy fraud to get the company from him.

Suge contends that Snoop was only able to acquire the label because it was forfeited when a lawyer failed to attend a court proceeding, prompting a default judgement that transferred it into the possession of MNRK in 2013.

Knight doubts the legitimacy of the deal, saying, “First of all, you gotta look at it like this: I am Death Row. So I’m quite sure when it’s said and done, [2Pac’s] All Eyez On Me and Makaveli will definitely come back to me, and the rest of the stuff.”

He added, “But one problem with that is: Snoop has a partner, which is Michael Harris. They committed fraud, they bankruptcy fraud. I didn’t lose my company by doing anything wrong; they went in and the lawyer didn’t show up, and they got a default judgement. I settled the judgement. They turned around and said I didn’t settle the judgement. But they committed bankruptcy fraud which we just found out for sure last week. When they filed for bankruptcy in ’95, they said it didn’t have anything to do with Death Row.”

