[WATCH] Charlamagne Tha God States Gillie and Wallo Are the Highest Paid Black Podcasters

Salute to Wallo and Gillie Da Kid for getting to the bag. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game crew connected with The Breakfast Club for an episode, and Charlamagne Tha God pulled the curtain back on just how much the duo is pulling in.

Charla revealed the team walked away from a big bag and still remains the highest-paid podcasters in the game.

“You seen what we walked away from,” Gillie said. “NBA contracts.”

Charla would add “Gillie and Wallo are the highest-paid Black podcasters in the game.”

Believe it? Hear it from the crew below.

Charlamagne Tha God shakes up podcast race with Gillie Da Kid & Wallo revelationhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/l2qbVwWtlt — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 24, 2023

