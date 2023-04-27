Soulja Boy has to cough up some cash. A judge has ordered the rapper to pay his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers $235,900 in relation to a February 2019 incident where Soulja hit her with a gun and threatened her life.

According to Rolling Stone, Soulja will pay $1,800 for medical expenses, while $234,100 will be awarded for physical and mental pain and suffering.

Soulja Boy was originally sued for abuse and kidnapping. In the suit, Myers stated when Soulja Boy held a gun to her head, he ” told her she was going to die that night and she would not make it home.” He then led her to the garage with the help of an assistant and restrained her with duct tape.

