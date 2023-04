Coi Leray’s latest single, “Bops,” was made available via Uptown Records and Republic Records.

In the aptly named song, Coi proudly demonstrates her accomplishment as a top-charting musician who can consistently turn out big hits. In addition to her most recent collaborations with David Guetta on “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” and Raye’s “Flip A Switch” earlier this month, “Bops” follows an outstanding list of songs.

You can hear the new release below.

Advertisement