The Apollo’s Spring Benefit, the largest annual fundraising event, will return on Monday, June 12 at 7pm ET.

This year, President and CEO Jonelle Procope will be honored as her twenty-year tenure comes to a close, entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be presented with this year’s Icon Award and also present six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the Impact Award. Industry leader Warby Parker will also be honored with the Corporate Award.



The Apollo Theater will also celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of hip-hop with appearances by MC Lyte and Wyclef Jean, with music by DJ D-Nice.

The Spring Benefit, The Apollo’s signature fundraiser, is a spectacular celebration of the Theater’s rich legacy and its commitment to its future as a mission-led arts and cultural organization, a community anchor and an economic driver for Harlem and New York City. Known as one of the hottest events of the year, the event brings together New York City’s elite business, entertainment and philanthropic communities in support of The Apollo.

Proceeds from the Spring Benefit support The Apollo’s important performing arts, education and community initiatives. The Apollo is a not-for-profit organization.