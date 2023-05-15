Rick Ross Says He and Drake Are Part of ‘Two Percentile’ Elite Group of Music Creators

Rick Ross says don’t play with his musical ability. During a trip to Drink Champs, Rozay revealed that only a few people can walk into a room and craft a banger like he and Drake.

During his Drink Champs visit, Ross spoke glowingly of Drake, revealing their “close” relationship spawned a ton of music.

“We in the two percentile when it comes to writers and creators,” Ross said. “It’s called a two percentile. If you not ready for this, walk out of the room. But the two percentile is when you walk into the room, you hear something, a beat or a production that you actually love and can actually create it, write it, and execute it right then. I can’t say I’ve done that with many artists. It’s not even five artists.”

You can hear the full interview below

Aside from speaking to his rapping ability, Rick Ross is getting in his real estate bag, buying every piece of property Meek Mill has for sale. Hitting Twitter, Meek wants to know what Rozay is up to.

Ross bought another crib off me for a “m”yesterday! I had to ask him tf you doing with all this property 😂😂😂😂 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 19, 2023

Meek did not provide details on where this home was located but his Atlanta home is officially sold, and staying in the Maybach Music family as Rick Ross has copped the crib for a cool $4.2 million.

According to WSB-TV, luxury realtor Alisha Gillooly revealed the sale of the Buckhead mansion. All $4.2 million was paid in cash.

The crib has nine bathrooms, a movie theater, sauna, outdoor pool, jacuzzi, tennis court, playground, and double garages.

“MANSION FOR SALE IN ATL my realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can lol I never moved in it had for a few years,” Meek wrote last month.

“Sandy springs/buckhead area! When somebody get traded to the hawks or falcons come grab this Jawn! I’m not even gone tag who shot this shitty video lol!”

Rick Ross has not spoken on the acquisition