Metro Boomin is ready to take you into the Spider-Verse. The diamond-certified legend has announced that he will be the Executive Producer for Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture coming on June 2, 2023.

For the upcoming soundtrack, Metro has curated a tracklist of iconic Metro Boomin-produced songs while enlisting other musicians’ help.

Though his passion for movies and comic book superheroes has long been evident, the album represents Metro’s first step into the world of movie soundtracks.

“The concept for the next installment of Miles’ story demanded a contemporary and culturally significant musical collaborator,” said Spring Aspers, President of Music, Sony Pictures. “Metro Boomin was clearly the perfect cultural voice to sculpt the musical environment to support this amazing next chapter.”

Dana Sano, EVP Film & TV Republic Records, added: “Metro Boomin is a true visionary who continues to raise the bar. For the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, Metro curated and delivered with fierce passion and integrity. Republic is thrilled and honored to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our amazing partners at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.”

A Hyundai Motor and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated TV commercial that debuted earlier this week features a sneak peek of one of the upcoming songs.

The album follows 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack from & Inspired by the Motion Picture), continuing a history of blockbuster soundtracks for the Spider-Verse. Notably, it debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200, became the year’s biggest soundtrack album, attained double-platinum status, and is currently 2x platinum certified. It has since received over 10 BILLION streams. Not to mention, Post Malone’s “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” [with Swae Lee] became “the most-certified single of all time,” earning 18x platinum and diamond certification.