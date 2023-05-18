Police are searching for four masked men who entered a New Jersey shopping mall on Monday (May 15) and made off with $125K worth of luxury handbags that were snatched right off the wall.

The heist happened shortly before 11am when the group of men went nto the Dior store at the Mall at Short Hills, about 20 miles outside of New York City, according to Millburn Police. A sales associates ran into a back room and called 911, but by the time police arrived on the scene, the high-end raid was over.

The thieves, who were not armed, fled into a black SUV taking with them 25 stolen purses valued at $125,000. Police are searching for the suspects who are still at large.

