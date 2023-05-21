Kim Kardashian appeared on an upcoming episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast and in a clip shared with People, she discusses how becoming a single parent has changed her life. The serial entrepreneur shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, nine-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm.

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement,” Kardashian says about parenting. “So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding … there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness. It’s the best chaos though.”

She added, “It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”

The Kardashians’ star admitted that “parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself.”

She explained,“It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f—ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

Kardashian also shared that the kids have “moods” and “personalities” or “sometimes they’re fighting” and resolution is left entirely to her.

“Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop,” she said. “Parenting is really f—ing hard….That’s the only way I can describe it. It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”

“I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID,” Kardashian said. “It was insane, you know?”

But parenting is still “the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet,” according to the beauty mogul.

